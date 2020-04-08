Health officials: Dallas County coronavirus peak could be late April if social distancing continues

Dallas County health officials said Wednesday they believe the peak of coronavirus COVID-19 could occur by late April or early May if people keep following social distancing orders.

The announcement came on the day that the county reported 63 new cases, along with its COVID-19 20th death -- a Rowlett man in his 60s who did have underlying high-risk health conditions.

The county now has 1,324 confirmed cases of the virus, but officials said they believe the strict measures are working to slow the spread of COIVD-19.

“All the interventions are making a difference,” said Dr. Phillip Huang, Dallas County Health and Human Services Director. “It is flattening the curve, but we need to be vigilant.”

Huang met with the Dallas City Council on Wednesday and answered their questions about what the next few weeks and months look like.

“What numbers are you looking for to cautiously recommend we open things up a little bit? Because if the standard is no new infections we are never going to do it,” said councilman David Blewett.

Advertisement

Huang declined to give a firm date.

“We are all looking continuing to evaluate what data we get. We need to get through this wave, and the peak, and at this point we need to be vigilant and see how this all progresses,” Huang said.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

Dallas councilman Casey Thomas expressed concerns that it is taking too long to get test results back. It’s taking on average 5-10 days to get results.

“We agree,” Huang said. “Relates to capacity. Commercial labs are pushed to the limit.”

Council members also approved spending for COVID-19 related items: $1.2 million for personal protective equipment for two years and $1.5 million to buy RV's to serve as quarantine shelters for first responders.

The council approved extending contracts with hotels to house the homeless, as well was shelter first responders. The hotel contracts will now cost $1.8 million and will run until September 23. The city is now sheltering 90 people without homes in hotels due to the new social distancing requirements at shelters.

Tarrant County reported one new COVID-19 death on Wednesday after seeing a spike in deaths earlier in the week. The county now has 19 deaths because of the coronavirus. The most recent patient to die was a Euless man in his 30s who did have some underlying health conditions.

On Tuesday, Tarrant County health officials reported five deaths, the largest single-day spike since the pandemic began. It prompted the city of Fort Worth to close parks to traffic on Easter Sunday.

Mayor Betsy Price asked residents to avoid gatherings during the holiday weekend.

“It’s a difficult time, but we simply can’t have everybody congregating for Easter egg hunts,” she said. “Do your Easter egg hunts at home.”

In Denton County, there are 366 total cases with seven deaths. Collin County has 343 cases with four deaths.

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases