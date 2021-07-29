Haltom City police release sketch of suspect, vehicle of interest in recent rape case

Police have released a sketch of the rape suspect who attacked a woman in an open field in Haltom City.

The attack happened Wednesday around 3 a.m. in the 3900 block of Broadway Avenue.

The woman told police she was sexually assaulted by a Black male. He asked her for change, then pointed a gun at her and assaulted her in a nearby field.

Investigators were able to get images of the vehicle of interest and a composite sketch of the suspect.

He is described as a Black man, about six feet tall with a thin to medium build, 35 to 40 years old, with a possible fade haircut, clean-shaven and was last seen wearing a white or yellow t-shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Haltom City police at 817-222-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 for any information that leads to the arrest.

Advertisement

MORE: Woman reports being raped at gunpoint in Haltom City field