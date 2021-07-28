Woman reports being raped at gunpoint in Haltom City field
HALTOM CITY, Texas - A woman reported being raped at gunpoint early Tuesday morning in Haltom City.
The victim told police she was approached at 3 a.m. near Broadway Avenue and North Beach Street.
Police say the attacker asked her for change, then pointed a gun at her and assaulted her in a nearby field.
Police describe him as a Black man, about six feet tall with a thin to medium build, 35 to 40 years old, with a possible fade haircut, clean-shaven and wearing a white or yellow t-shirt.
Police are asking anyone with video cameras in the area to contact them.