H-E-B serves up Texas-sized meals for thousands of people in need in Fair Park

H-E-B served up Texas-sized meals for thousands of people in need at Fair Park after taking two years off due to the pandemic.

H-E-B, Central Market held its Feast of Sharing on Giving Tuesday.

The feast is much more than a meal, it is a celebration.

The event has live music, bounce houses for kids, face painting, cookie decorating and even photos with Santa.

This year, H-E-B opted for Texas-style BBQ over turkey.

1,300 volunteers served 2,500 pounds of brisket, 2,000 pounds of potato salad and 10,000 rolls.

People who came said they are grateful for the fun and delicious evening.

"I think this is the most amazing thing free socks and books, this is amazing," said mother Jaeda Boone.

"Hate we did not get to do it for 2 years, lost that connection with community. This is a rebuilding year, ready for 10,000, but 7,000 to 8,000 would be a victory," said Austin Jourde, the GM of Central Market Fort Worth.

There are different agencies on hand to help connect people with services.

H-E-B puts on 30 meals similar to Tuesday's around the state in November and December.

This is the 16th year for the event in Dallas, and the largest of its kind in the Metroplex.

