Philadelphia-area mayor called out during meeting for being a Dallas Cowboys fan

A resident of Upper Darby Township, Pennsylvania is blaming some of the city's issues on Mayor Ed Brown, but not for a reason most people would think.

During an April 2, 2025, council meeting, Richard Bly took to the microphone and put some of the blame surrounding the city's issues on Brown's preferred football team.

Upper Darby is located just outside of Philadelphia and Brown, Bly said, is a Dallas Cowboys fan.

"See this is what happens guys, residents of Upper Darby Township, when you elect a Cowboys fan to your government," Bly said. "Twenty-nine years of losing with this team. What do you expect with the leadership?"

Bly was wearing a Philadelphia Eagles shirt celebrating the team's Super Bowl LIX victory.

"This is a Cowboys fan. This guy follows the Cowboys," Bly said. "You see what type of leadership they have and that's what you put your trust in. A Cowboys fan. Sickening."

Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones purchased the Cowboys in 1989 and the team won three of its five Super Bowl championships over the next six years, with its last championship coming in 1995.

The Cowboys have not advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs since.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia has played in four Super Bowls, winning two.

During Philadelphia's Super Bowl championship parade in February, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said the Eagles were now "America's Team", a jab at the Cowboys' long-time nickname.