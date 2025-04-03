Mother intentionally drove car with 1-year-old into Trinity River, police say

The Brief The death of a 1-year-old child has been declared a homicide. Jonas Allen was killed when his mother "intentionally" drove into the Trinity River, according to police. Melanie Robinson, the mother, died in the hospital as a result of the crash.



Fort Worth police say the death of a 1-year-old child has been ruled a homicide because his mother crashed her car into the Trinity River on purpose.

What we know:

On March 22, police were called to a vehicle that ended up in the Trinity River near Beach Street and East Freeway.

Melanie Robinson, 38, was pulled out of the vehicle and taken to the hospital. Robinson was pronounced dead on March 25.

Jonas Allen, her 22-month-old son, was recovered from inside the vehicle 18 hours later.

Fort Worth police say Allen's death is now being investigated as a homicide.

The department says Robinson intentionally drove into the water.

What we don't know:

Fort Worth police said they "are not at liberty to say" what information led investigators to believe the crash was intentional.