Group of teens skips school, steals alcohol, causes crash that killed girl, Irving PD says

Irving police say a group of high school students skipped out on a planned school walkout, stole alcohol from a Tom Thumb and were involved in a crash that killed a girl.

A total of five girls were in the car. One of them died when they wrecked on story road in Irving on Wednesday. Two others were seriously injured.

Police say some of the survivors tried to leave the scene, and none of them called 911.

Irving police said while charges have not been filed yet against the 15-year-old driver and others, they will be.

Wednesday, schools across North Texas participated in a nationwide walkout bringing awareness to gun violence in schools.

Students at Singley Academy in Irving also participated.

Police said four 15-year-old girls left the walkout, got in a car with no back seats or seatbelts and went to the Tom Thumb down the street.

The driver of the car was a 15-year-old former student at Singley who now attends Winfree Academy, a public charter school.

"When they went inside the grocery store, they did take alcoholic beverages from inside the store and left without paying for those," said Irving Police Officer Robert Reeves.

Investigators say the girls stole some Buzz Ballz but did not say how many.

When the teens left the store, cell phone evidence showed them drinking alcohol and using a weed vape. They then drove down to story road not far from the Tom Thumb.

"As the vehicle was accelerating and driving at a high rate of speed on North Story, the driver lost control, hit the curb went across the road hit the curb again, went into the grass made contact with a tree which caused the vehicle to roll," Reeves said.

The girl sitting in the front seat was thrown from the car and died.

Two of the three back passengers were taken to a hospital. One broke her pelvis, and the other suffered a head injury.

One passenger and the driver suffered minor injuries.

Some tried to leave the scene.

"They did not dial 911," Reeves said. "Other people dialed 911 when they saw the accident."

Irving ISD said in a statement, "While Irving ISD did not promote the students demand action for gun sense in America national school walkout, we could not prohibit students from participating. The death of a student has a ripple effect on the school community. Therefore, additional counselors have been and will continue to be available to provide support to students and staff affected by this loss."

Charges have not been filed, but they’re pending.

Irving police say just based on video evidence of alcohol consumption by a minor, the driver can be charged with DWI. But to charge her with intoxication manslaughter, her blood alcohol level has to be above the legal limit for an adult.