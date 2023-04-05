North Texas students take part in walk out to demand action on gun safety

Students across the country, including some here in North Texas, participated in a walk out Wednesday to protest gun violence and advocate for gun reform.

Students Wilmer-Hutchins High School and Hillcrest High School in Dallas, along with students from Arlington, Wylie, Garland, MacArthur High School in Irving, Jasper High School in Plano, and Memorial High School in Frisco, were set to take part.

SKY 4 was over some of the schools where students walked out.

Students said it’s time their voices are heard, as they want lawmakers to provide better protection at school and pass stricter gun laws.

The non-profit Students Demand Action organized the walk outs.

At some schools, students carried signs and gave speeches.

Moms Demand Action volunteers also planned to hold rallies and testify at hearings.

Wednesday's event follows the recent deadly shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville.