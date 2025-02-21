The Great Thaw: North Texas restoration companies brace themselves for busy weekend

The Brief Ruben Stocker with TRC Restoration says his company is getting ready for a busy weekend as North Texas climbs out of the freezing weather. Stocker says he responded to busted pipe calls in Arlington, Keller, Carrollton and more on Friday. He says jobs can take anywhere from an hour up to even five hours. Homeowners are bracing for any possible damage.



Restoration companies and plumbers across North Texas were hit with a surge in calls as DFW slowly climbs out of the freezing temperatures.

Bursting and leaky pipes are common after a deep freeze. Restoration companies say they’re bracing themselves for a busy weekend.

What they're saying:

Ruben Stocker is the lead mitigation technician for TRC Restoration. He says jobs can take anywhere from an hour up to even five hours.

Stocker stopped to talk with FOX 4 on his busy Friday as he and his business partner, Matt Frank, responded to a call in Arlington.

"We have dehumidifiers. This is what is going to pull the moisture out of the atmosphere," he said.

But it was far from their first stop.

The two made stops at homes in Keller and Carrollton.

"We had to pull the water out before we could figure out the next step," he said. "Yeah, this one was a lot."

A pipe burst on the second floor, forcing a Carrollton family to stay in a hotel. Multiple rooms had standing water and ceiling damage.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Over in Frisco, crews were hard at work at Lone Star High School. A water leak forced the temporary evacuation of students and staff. The district will spend the weekend cleaning up.

What's next:

Stocker says he expects TRC Restoration to be completely booked this weekend.

"Tomorrow is the weekend for most people, but not for us. We will be working a full day," he said.

Stocker says they expect Saturday to be their busiest day yet with a full day of temperatures above 30 degrees.

They know homeowners are bracing for possible damage.