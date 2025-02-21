Expand / Collapse search

Frisco Lone Star High School deals with water leak

Published  February 21, 2025 3:57pm CST
Frisco
Water leak at Frisco Lone Star High School

A water leak at Frisco Lone Star High School led to the evacuation of some students and staff on Friday. Video of the incident showed standing water in one of the school's hallways.

    • Students and staff at Frisco Lone Star HS had to be evacuated on Friday.
    • The district says there was a water leak.
    • There was water damage to downstairs classrooms.

FRISCO, Texas - Frisco Lone Star High School evacuated students after a water leak set off a fire alarm on Friday.

What we know:

Students and staff members evacuated the school after the alarm.

Frisco ISD says the school suffered water damage to the downstairs D hall classrooms.

The students in impacted classrooms were moved to the gym for the rest of the school day.

School and district staff as well as the Frisco Fire Department worked to find the source of the leak.

READ MORE: Pipe burst turns Frisco church parking lot into ice rink

Video from the school sent to FOX 4 showed standing water in the hallway and some water shooting out of the side of the building.

What we don't know:

At this point, we do not know what caused the leak.

The leak happened as several homes and businesses are dealing with burst pipes during a recent stretch of temperatures below freezing.

Temperatures finally climbed above freezing at DFW Airport on Friday afternoon after nearly 70 hours below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Frisco ISD and video sent to FOX 4.

