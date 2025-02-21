Frisco Lone Star High School deals with water leak

The Brief Students and staff at Frisco Lone Star HS had to be evacuated on Friday. The district says there was a water leak. There was water damage to downstairs classrooms.



Frisco Lone Star High School evacuated students after a water leak set off a fire alarm on Friday.

What we know:

Students and staff members evacuated the school after the alarm.

Frisco ISD says the school suffered water damage to the downstairs D hall classrooms.

The students in impacted classrooms were moved to the gym for the rest of the school day.

School and district staff as well as the Frisco Fire Department worked to find the source of the leak.

Video from the school sent to FOX 4 showed standing water in the hallway and some water shooting out of the side of the building.

What we don't know:

At this point, we do not know what caused the leak.

The leak happened as several homes and businesses are dealing with burst pipes during a recent stretch of temperatures below freezing.

Temperatures finally climbed above freezing at DFW Airport on Friday afternoon after nearly 70 hours below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.