Grayson County child abuse suspect back in North Texas jail after decades on the run

A Grayson County man who was accused of sexually abusing a child nearly two decades ago is finally behind bars in North Texas.

The Grayson County District Attorney’s Office said 49-year-old Anthony Rae was arrested in Val Alstyne on multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child back in 2003.

Anthony Rae (2003 and current)

But after posting bond in 2004, Rae disappeared. He never showed up for his trial.

Investigators with the DA’s office renewed their search for him in 2018 using new technology. They found him in Britain using the name Tony Campbell.

After three years of legal battles, Rae is now back in the United States and the Grayson County jail.

"You can run, but you cannot hide. It doesn’t matter how far you go. It doesn’t matter where you go, and it doesn’t matter how long you’ve been gone. If you commit an act of violence against a child in Grayson County, we will find you. We will arrest you. And we will have you prosecuted," said Grayson County DA Brett Smith.

Smith said Rae has been locked up in Britain for the past three years.