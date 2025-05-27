Grapevine Lake jet ski hit-and-run crash suspect arrested

article

The Brief Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez was arrested Tuesday morning in connection to the death of 18-year-old Ava Moore. Moore was kayaking on Grapevine Lake on Sunday and was struck by two women on a jet ski. The driver of the jet ski fled the scene of the deadly crash.



Texas Game Wardens have arrested a woman linked to the death of an 18-year-old who was struck by a jet ski while kayaking on Grapevine Lake.

Crash Suspect Arrested

What's new:

Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez was arrested Tuesday morning at a home in South Dallas.

The Texas Game Wardens said she is tied to the death of Ava Moore.

What they're saying:

"We are thankful for the help of fellow law enforcement officers from the Texas Attorney General’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Dallas Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations," the Texas Game Wardens said on social media.

Jet Ski Driver Fled Scene

The backstory:

Investigators said two women were on a jet ski that struck 18-year-old Moore near Oak Grove Park on Sunday evening.

Moore was pulled to shore and treated for severe head trauma before being taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

The passenger on the jet ski remained at the scene and was interviewed by first responders.

The driver fled with a man, and the pair struck a vehicle as they left the area.

Grapevine police are investigating the vehicle hit-and-run. The Texas Game Wardens are leading the investigation into the water incident.

Who Was Ava Moore?

What they're saying:

Family and friends said Moore dreamed of joining the U.S. military. She was just weeks away from heading to basic training.

Ke’sha Blanton was Moore’s basketball coach at the United States Air Force Academy Preparatory School in Colorado this past season.

"You know, we talked throughout the course of the year that at some point in her career she was going to be a four-star general because she loved it," said Blanton. "She made those around her better."

Moore was visiting her parents, who live in North Texas, for Memorial Day weekend.