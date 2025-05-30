The Brief A funeral will be held for 18-year-old Ava Moore on Saturday. Moore was hit and killed by a jet ski while kayaking on Grapevine Lake on Sunday. She had recently graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School and was weeks away from starting basic training.



Funeral services will be held for 18-year-old Ava Moore on Saturday after she was hit and killed by a jet ski while kayaking on Grapevine Lake during Memorial Day weekend.

Ava Moore Funeral

What's next:

Moore's service will be held in North Texas on Saturday.

Full military honors will be conducted by the United States Air Force at the end of the service.

The family has asked for privacy as they grieve the loss of their daughter.

Remembering Ava Moore

Ava Moore

Moore was just weeks away from starting basic training for the U.S. military, a dream her friends and family said she was proud to pursue.

She had graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School less than a week before the crash, on May 19.

"We lost an exemplary teammate this weekend – Cadet Candidate Ava Moore, whose passion for leadership and service left an impact on everyone she met," U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind said. "Her constant happiness and attitude helped her squadron get through the challenges of the Prep School, and her drive to excel was on display as she sought out leadership positions to improve herself and her team."

Her basketball coach, Ke’sha Blanton, said Moore had big ambitions.

"She talked all year about becoming a four-star general one day because she loved it," Blanton said. "She made those around her better."

Moore was visiting her parents in North Texas for Memorial Day weekend when the crash happened.

What they're saying:

"We are so thankful for the countless messages and demonstrations of love and support, and most grateful for the many prayers we have received. This is a difficult time for all involved, but also an opportunity for our beautiful girl to continue to impact our community. Out of this tragedy, God will make good and that only can be accomplished through forgiveness. We respectfully ask for your time and privacy to breathe, and thank you for all of your kindness and support. God bless," said Moore's family in a statement shortly after her death.

Grapevine Lake deadly jet ski crash

The backstory:

Investigators said two women were riding a jet ski near Oak Grove Park on Grapevine Lake the evening of May 25 when they crashed into a Moore.

According to the arrest affidavit, the jet ski was traveling at a high rate of speed and dangerously close to other people in the water. Witnesses told investigators that Moore and other kayakers tried to paddle away before she was struck from behind.

The 18-year-old victim suffered severe head trauma. She was pulled to shore by bystanders, then taken to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Authorities said the jet ski’s passenger stayed at the scene and spoke with first responders, while the jet ski driver got into a vehicle with a man. That vehicle crashed into two vehicles as they left the area.

Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez-Gonzalez (Source: ICE)

The jet ski driver has since been identified as 22-year-old Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez-Gonzalez. The man she left the scene with, 21-year-old Maikel Coello Perozo, has also been arrested. Their relationship is being investigated.

The passenger of the jet ski has not been charged at this point, officials said during the news conference.

Maikel Perozo

The Texas Game Wardens are leading the investigation into the water incident. Grapevine police are handling the vehicle hit-and-run cases.

Grapevine Lake jet ski suspects arrested

Dig deeper:

Texas Game Wardens and officials with the Grapevine Police Department say there were more than 900 tips from the public about the driver of the jet ski.

Witnesses told police the operator of the jet ski was described as a Hispanic female with black hair, wearing a blue bikini with a black design covering half of the top. The unidentified female was able to elude bystanders and ran to an older model blue Toyota Corolla where a Hispanic male was yelling at the female to hurry up and get into the car, according to the arrest affidavit.

The male was seen in videos and photos shielding Gonzalez and leading her away, aiding in her escape from being taken into custody by bystanders or police, the arrest warrant states.

The male then drove the car, and the female got into the passenger seat and the vehicle left the area, striking other vehicles as they drove away.

Witnesses provided officers with photos and videos taken immediately after the accident in the lake, and a tip line later set up in order to identify the female subject led to more than 900 tips and video from their Ring doorbell of the two suspects.

The arrest affidavit says both were identified using facial recognition software and police reports from other agencies.

Both suspects entered the country illegally from Venezuela, according to ICE.

The agency said Perozo made entry into the United States on January 22, 2023 and Gonzalez entered on Sept. 28, 2023.

Joshua Johnson, acting field office chapter for ICE ERO in Dallas, said Gonzalez and Perozo were arrested at the time of entry, processed for a notice to appear, then released on their own recognizance.

Both Gonzalez and Perozo are in jail on an immigration detainer. They will have to see an immigration judge who will decide whether they are removed back to Venezuela.

The two suspects are in the state's custody. Once the state is finished with their case, they will be turned over on the ICE detainer, and they will proceed through the immigration process.

On Wednesday, ICE said both are in removal proceedings.