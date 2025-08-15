Grapevine Lake fatal jet ski hit-and-run suspect indicted in Tarrant County

The Brief One suspect has been indicted for their roles in a fatal jet ski hit-and-run on Grapevine Lake. The driver faces a manslaughter charge, and the accomplice faces a hindering apprehension charge. Both are Venezuelan nationals and were jailed on an immigration detainer.



A suspect has been indicted for their alleged roles in a fatal hit-and-run with a jet ski on Grapevine Lake on Memorial Day weekend.

The accused driver of the jet ski faces up to 20 years in prison for the death of 18-year-old Ava Moore.

Grapevine Lake fatal crash indictment

Daikerlyn Gonzalez Gonzalez

The latest:

A Tarrant County grand jury handed down an indictment Friday for Daikerlyn Alejandro Gonzalez, 21, on a charge of manslaughter. Maikel Alexander Coello Perozo, 21, has yet to be indicted for his a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Gonzalez, believed to have been operating the jet ski when it hit and killed Moore while she was kayaking, faces two to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $20,000 if found guilty of the crime.

Perozo, believed to have helped Gonzalez escape the scene, faces up to a year in jail and a maximum fine of $4,000.

Jet ski hit-and-run

The backstory:

Investigators said two women were riding a jet ski near Oak Grove Park on Grapevine Lake the evening of May 25 when they crashed into Moore, who suffered severe head trauma. She was pulled to shore by bystanders, then taken to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Authorities said the jet ski’s passenger stayed at the scene and spoke with first responders, while the jet ski driver, later identified as Gonzalez, got into a vehicle with a man. That vehicle crashed into two vehicles as they left the area.

Bystanders tried to stop Gonzalez and Perozo from fleeing, but members of their group helped them escape to a nearby parking lot. The pair were arrested two days later at the Oak Cliff residence.

Immigration status

Dig deeper:

Both Gonzalez and Perozo were jailed on an immigration detainer. They will have to see an immigration judge who will decide whether they are removed back to Venezuela.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said both Gonzalez and Perozo, who are from Venezuela, were in the United States illegally.

In a post on X, Gov. Greg Abbott wrote, "Welcome to Texas. Here’s your Death Penalty," linking to a news article about the crash. The state's charges in this case would not qualify for the death penalty.

Remembering Ava Moore

Ava Moore

Moore was just weeks away from starting basic training for the U.S. military, a dream her friends and family said she was proud to pursue.

She had graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School less than a week before the crash, on May 19.