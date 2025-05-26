18-year-old kayaker killed in jet ski hit-and-run on Grapevine Lake

article

An 18-year-old woman died after being struck by a jet ski while kayaking on Grapevine Lake on Sunday.

What we know:

Grapevine firefighters responded to a report of an injured person near Oak Grove Park around 5:20 p.m. Sunday.

Officials said the victim, identified as Ava Renee Moore, was kayaking when she was hit by a jet ski. She was pulled to shore and treated for severe head trauma before being taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Jet Ski Driver Fled Scene

Investigators said two women were on the jet ski when it struck Moore.

The passenger remained at the scene and was interviewed by first responders. The driver fled with a man, and the pair struck a vehicle as they left the area.

Grapevine police are investigating the vehicle hit-and-run. The Texas Game Wardens are leading the investigation into the water incident.

What you can do:

Here is a photo of the suspected jet ski driver.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Grapevine police.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what relationship, if any, the fleeing individuals had to each other. Their identities have not been released.