Grapevine-Colleyville ISD superintendent to retire

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD superintendent Dr. Robin Ryan announced his intention to retire at the end of the year on Friday.

Dr. Ryan has spent the last 38 years working in Texas public education, including the last 13 years as GCISD's superintendent.

Pending board approval, Ryan's last day as acting superintendent will be January 1, 2023. Ryan is then expected to continue working for the district until August 31 to help with the transition process.

"The incredible level of community and district support we have experienced in GCISD has been a hallmark of our success. I am grateful for all of the Board members over these last 13 years who have allowed me to serve GCISD," Ryan said. "I believe new leadership and the Board will bring new ideas to the table and continue to build on our legacy of success."

As schools have returned to normal following changes during the pandemic, a number of North Texas superintendents have retired, including the area's largest districts Dallas ISD and Fort Worth ISD.

Former Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa and ex-Fort Worth ISD superintendent Kent Scribner both pointed to school board meetings becoming a political battleground as a reason for stepping down.

A recent Grapevine-Colleyville ISD board meeting saw hundreds of people testifying for and against new policies on the books allowed in school libraries and the way teachers are allowed to discuss race, gender and sexuality. The policies passed in a 4-3 vote.