Grapevine-Colleyville ISD recommends closing 2 campuses; parents say fight isn't over

The Brief A GCISD committee has recommended closing Dove and Bransford Elementary Schools as part of efforts to address a major budget deficit. Parents say the news feels premature and are rallying to fight the proposal, arguing the process lacked transparency and long-term planning. The district will also consider selling properties and adding new revenue programs, but families insist the fight to save their schools "is not over."



A Grapevine-Colleyville ISD committee is recommending two elementary schools be closed.

Even though parents from the schools were anticipating this news, it was still emotional to read. However, they say they don't believe the letters indicate this is a done deal, and for them, the fight is not over.

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD closure recommendations

The latest:

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD confirms a recommendation will be made to the board of trustees to close two elementary schools: Bransford Elementary in the southern part of the district, and Dove Elementary in the northern part.

Staff at both elementary schools met with district officials this week.

Parents and families were made aware through emails sent by the superintendent.

For months, the GCISD Education Master Planning Committee has met to discuss options to solve the district's large budget deficit.

School closures have been at the forefront of the conversation, despite parents and Grapevine's mayor urging the school board to consider other options.

Bransford Elementary parents react

Ashleigh Johnson has three kids at Bransford Elementary and a toddler at home. She's has worked to rally parents together to support staff and fight against school closures.

"To be clear, I don't want any schools to close. I don't think any campus should close. I think that's giving up on our district for not really any gain at all," said Johnson.

When she read the letter, there was a mix of emotions — sadness, but also anger towards the process and data used by the committee.

"Dove and Bransford specifically, we've never been off the chopping block, you know, it could have been done differently and should have been done differently and that's where the anger comes in, because our staff, our kids, our community deserve so much better," Johnson said.

Dove Elementary parents react

Dove families received the news the same night as the school's annual movie night.

"So while I really hope we can continue to advocate, and we still have hope, I know the Dove we love will be changed," said Kristin Peters, a parent at Dove Elementary School.

Renee Hart has two kids at Dove. She's one of the parents who organized parent forums to help others understand the committee's updates and process.

They held a second forum Thursday night.

"It just doesn't make sense. And without a long-term plan, there's no reason that we see that it has to happen right now," said Hart.

What's next:

In addition to school closures, the committee is recommending the board sell properties and explore options to generate revenue for the district.

These include more programming, advertising opportunities, and partnerships with the city.

Parents at Dove and Bransford aren't giving up.

"Our community's worth it, our kids are worth it, but our staff are worth fighting for, and we want them to know that. So, yes, it is not over. Not over by a long shot."