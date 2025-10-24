Grapevine-Colleyville ISD parents concerned over possible school closures

The Brief Grapevine-Colleyville ISD says two to three elementary schools could close due to budget shortfalls and declining enrollment. A district committee is meeting weekly to develop closure and consolidation recommendations for the school board. Parents are organizing to give input and push for transparency as some schools, like Dove Elementary, face possible closure.



Grapevine-Colleyville ISD says multiple schools could close as the district deals with a budget shortfall.

The district says two to three elementary schools could be affected.

The news has many parents on edge, wondering if their family's school will be affected.

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD closures

Friday, GCISD sent an email out to parents to give an update on the progress. It said the committee is now meeting weekly to prepare a recommendation to the school board.

The district told FOX 4 Friday it is possible that two to three schools could close.

The district, like many others in North Texas, is facing a large budget deficit and declining enrollment. There are multiple scenarios for the southern portion of the district that looks at Bransford, Colleyville, Bear Creek and Glenhope Elementary Schools for possible closure.

A committee is considering the age of the buildings, operational costs and capacity, along with faculty retention, family engagement and student achievement.

The district sent out a community input form for people to fill out with potential alternative ideas.

Concerned parents hold forum

What they're saying:

Renee Hart is one of many parents in GCISD concerned about the decision. To help parents better understand the situation, she and other parents held a parent and community forum earlier this week.

"We immediately tried to seek out ways that we could give our input, find solutions and potentially save our school," Hart said.

She has two kids at Dove Elementary School, which has been consistently listed in scenarios as one of the possible schools closed in the northern area of the district.

"It's obvious that they are taking a deep dive into the southern portion of the district. We just wish we would have gotten the same opportunity," Hart said.

"We just wanted everyone to understand what the numbers meant and really what design, maximum, functional capacity meant because those are big things that are being thrown at us and not everybody understands what they were reading," Hart continued.

What's next:

The school board will get an update on the committee's progress during Monday's school board meeting, but there will not be any action taken.

Right now, there's no timeframe for when the committee will share a recommendation with the school board.