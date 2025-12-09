Dallas police seize cocaine, meth during routine traffic stop; 2 arrested

article

A routine traffic stop initiated after a driver was observed speeding in the White Rock area led Dallas police officers to seize nearly a pound of narcotics and arrest two men on Dec. 6, 2025.

Speeding leads to cocaine, meth bust in Dallas

The backstory:

The incident began when an undercover officer assisting the Street Racing Task Force observed a gold 2007 GMC Yukon traveling at a high rate of speed near the 11300 block of Garland Road. Uniformed officers were alerted and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 11300 block of McCree Road.

Upon stopping the vehicle, a subject check on the passenger, Jesus Jonathon Garza, revealed an active warrant for a parole violation related to burglary of a habitation. Garza was arrested for the outstanding warrant and was found to be in possession of cocaine during a search. He is being held on a Texas Department of Corrections hold, and a bond has not been set.

The driver, Moises Perez Jr., was unable to provide valid car insurance, leading officers to impound the vehicle due to the expired registration.

During an inventory search of the Yukon, officers discovered a large cache of narcotics:

A clear plastic baggie containing what appeared to be methamphetamine.

Two large clear bags with a white powdery substance inside a brown Crown Royal bag, hidden in the center console.

Two small red baggies with a white powdery substance.

After testing and weighing the drugs, officers found a total of 445.8 gram of cocaine and 47.7 grams of methamphetamines. (Source: DPD)

After testing and weighing the substances, police determined they had seized a total of 445.8 grams of cocaine and 47.7 grams of methamphetamines. Officers also found money in varying increments, which is common with the sale of narcotics.

Perez was placed under arrest and charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. His bond has been set at $5,000.

What they're saying:

"This arrest reflects the dedication our officers show every day as they work to remove dangerous drugs from our streets and protect our community," said Major Gabriel Candelaria.