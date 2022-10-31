article

Grapevine is the Christmas capital of Texas, and they aren't wasting any time preparing for the holiday season.

On Monday, the city started to put up its Christmas tree in Downtown Grapevine.

SKY 4 also spotted decoration of Santa's sleigh being pulled by his reindeer going up above Reilly-Chance Home Decor & Gifts.

READ MORE: Don't throw away your Halloween pumpkins: How to properly dispose of them

Grapevine was declared the "Christmas capital of Texas" in a state Senate proclamation in 2009.

READ MORE: Steve Noviello's 2022 Holiday Gift Guide

Grapevine's Christmas celebration includes 1,400 Christmas events over 40 days.