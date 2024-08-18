16-year-old critically injured in Grand Prairie street racing crash reportedly improving

A teenager who survived a Grand Prairie crash that killed four of his family members is reportedly improving.

According to a GoFundMe, 16-year-old Anthony Rosales is off of a ventilator and breathing on his own.

Rosales was in an SUV with his parents, Jessie and Lorena, 13-year-old sister, Stephanie, and 6-year-old brother, Angel when a speeding car slammed into them.

Anthony was ejected from the vehicle and was critically injured. His four family members were killed.

Grand Prairie police say the two suspects, Jaime Mesa and Anthony Morales, were racing their Dodge Chargers at the time of the crash.

Witnesses say Mesa was traveling over 100 miles per hour when he hit the Rosales' SUV, according to an arrest affidavit.

Both Mesa and Morales are facing multiple charges, including manslaughter and aggravated assault.



