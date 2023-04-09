Man murdered after armed robbery in Grand Prairie, police say

article

Grand Prairie police are investigating the murder of a 33-year-old man Friday night.

This happened at about 9:30 p.m., when police were called about a shooting in the 2400 block of North Carrier Parkway.

Responding officers found a man, later identified as Daniel Garcia, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After speaking with a witness, police believe Garcia was robbed at gunpoint by three men, before being shot.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information. People can remain anonymous by calling 972-988-TIPS(4877) or online at www.GPCrimeStoppers.org.