Grand Prairie man arrested for girlfriend's murder

Grand Prairie police arrested a man for allegedly killing his girlfriend.

Eric Riddley, 25, is charged with murder for the death of 41-year-old Yolanda Kelly.

Officers found Kelly dead inside a home on Mountain Creek Court on Saturday. They believe she was the victim of domestic violence.

An arrest warrant was issued for Riddley, and he turned himself in on Monday, police said.

Riddley remains jailed at the Grand Prairie Detention Center with a bond set at $1 million.