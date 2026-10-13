Grand Prairie ISD cancels musical after female student cast in male role

The Brief A performance of ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ at South Grand Prairie High School was canceled after a female student was cast in a traditionally male role. Grand Prairie ISD cited concerns over the musical's themes involving an abusive relationship, and complying with Senate Bill 12, which restricts drag performances. The student in question tells FOX 4 the district attempted to recast her before canceling the musical altogether.



After trying to recast a female student who had won a traditionally male role in a performance of ‘Little Shop of Horrors’, Grand Prairie ISD opted to cancel the musical altogether.

GPISD musical canceled

What we know:

South Grand Prairie High School in Grand Prairie ISD was set to put on a performance of ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ later this year.

The lead role of Seymour, traditionally played by a male actor, was given to senior Ana Mota, a female student at SGPHS.

Mota tells FOX 4 the district attempted to recast her five days after she was awarded the part before canceling the musical entirely.

What they're saying:

Grand Prairie ISD cited concerns over the "abusive relationship" and abiding by Senate Bill 12 in their reasoning for canceling the musical.

"The Grand Prairie ISD is conscious of the guidance provided by our leadership in Austin. Our goal is always to comply with not only our own local policies, but also state and federal law.



Recently, a casting decision was made to place a female student in the role of a male character in the school musical. In the musical, a romantic relationship develops between the two main characters. When District leadership learned of this issue and in consideration of themes in the musical involving an abusive relationship, a decision was made to pull that production and find something more appropriate. This decision was made in light of the District's ongoing effort to ensure its programs remain consistent with Senate Bill 12 and all applicable law.



This course of action does not diminish the accomplishments and the talents of these students. Rather, we want to ensure that we do everything in our power to put them in a position to be successful while adhering to state and federal law."

The other side:

Mota believes the musical was canceled because in the musical, the traditionally male Seymour falls in love with a female character.

"It's really saddening just to see that this is what the district is focused on. When there's so many more issues that can be addressed," Mota tells FOX 4's Vania Castillo.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Ana Mota

Mota tells Castillo she's played three traditionally male characters in musicals at the school before.

She pointed to an August ruling by a federal judge that ruled the ‘drag ban’ in Senate Bill 12 is unconstitutional and blocked its enforcement.

Mota's mother reached out to the district about it. "She was a little confused on why it was being enforced, and being enforced with circumstances that don't fall within its scope."

Ana Mota

What's next:

Mota says she and her mother are planning to speak to the Grand Prairie ISD school board next week with the hope of reinstating the musical.

They tell FOX 4 they're prepared to take legal action if the musical isn't reinstated.