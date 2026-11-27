The Brief Hundreds of North Texas shoppers lined up outside JCPenney at Stonebriar Mall in Frisco before doors opened at 5 a.m. Early shoppers took advantage of an inflatable cash cube outside the store, coupons, and Harry Potter snow globes given out while supplies lasted. Families turned the morning into a festive tradition, scoring deals on flat grills, perfume, and white elephant gifts as other mall stores phased open later in the morning.



Hundreds of North Texas shoppers lined up outside JCPenney at Stonebriar Mall in Frisco before doors opened at 5 a.m.

Early-Morning Crowds and Giveaways

What we know:

JCPenney in Frisco a substantial line stretched down the entire side of the building, made a right turn, and continued along the far side.

To reward the hundreds of early arrivals, JCPenney set up an inflatable "cash cube" outside the building, giving shoppers 30 seconds to grab as many dollars as possible to redeem for gift cards.

The store also handed out coupons and Harry Potter snow globes while supplies lasted.

While JCPenney opened at 5 a.m., the rest of the stores at Stonebriar Mall phased open throughout the morning at 7 a.m., 8 a.m., and 10 a.m.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

What they're saying:

Shoppers Kylene, her daughter-in-law Sam, and her daughter Mason arrived early to hunt for holiday bargains and white elephant gifts. They also tested their luck inside the inflatable cash cube.

"I think it went really well," Mason said. "I think my sister-in-law here, Sam, had the best strategy. She just used her face, and then it just all hits her face and you just grab and scoop down. But hey, we got some good gift cards."

Another shopper, Merlinda, brought her three daughters and three granddaughters—all dressed up in fur coats and hats for their annual shopping outing.

"Every year we come out and go shopping, and so I always bring my daughters with me and we always have to like dress really, really fun," Merlinda said. "This year we decided to bring our granddaughters, and I said, 'You can't come unless you're going to step up,' and they did."

Merlinda grabbed a flat grill for her daughter for about $11 after using a $10 coupon, along with one of the snow globes. Other members of her group scored a $100 bottle of perfume for $42 and a $15 item for a dog for $2.50.