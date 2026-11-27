The Brief North Texas starts Friday morning in the 20s and 30s before warming to a high of 66 degrees and reaching the 70s on Saturday. A cold front arrives Sunday morning, flipping winds to the north with isolated gusts up to 35 to 40 mph and dropping afternoon highs into the upper 50s and low 60s. The weekend remains dry, leaving the area with a rainfall deficit of nearly 6.5 inches for the year ahead of the next rain chance late next week.



North Texas residents will see a brief weekend warm-up into the 70s before a gusty cold front drops temperatures back into the 50s on Sunday.

What we know:

Early shoppers bundled up Friday morning as clear skies and calm winds brought efficient cooling across the area.

Temperatures sat in the 20s and 30s area-wide, with Lake Ray Roberts at 26 degrees and Cedar Creek right at freezing at 32 degrees.

Friday marks the start of a brief warming trend, with a forecast high of 66 degrees and breezy winds of 10 to 15 mph. It will also likely be the last morning below freezing for the next several days.

Saturday morning temperatures will start in the 40s area-wide before climbing into the low 70s in the afternoon. A tight pressure gradient will cause south winds to pick up significantly on Saturday.

That cold front will pull into far western parts of Texas Saturday afternoon before arriving in North Texas Sunday morning. While the front will not significantly impact Sunday morning temperatures, it will flip winds to the north and northwest, pulling in cold, dry air. Afternoon highs will drop from 71 degrees on Saturday to the upper 50s and low 60s on Sunday.

By Monday morning, temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s.

DFW 7-Day Forecast

What's next:

Like the weekend warm-up, the cool-down will be brief. North winds will not last long, and temperatures will climb right back into the 70s on Tuesday for the start of meteorological winter.

The next best chance for rain and active weather arrives toward the end of the seven-day forecast, with a disturbance moving in Thursday into Friday.

Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth

What you can do:

Winds will stay strong throughout the weekend, with isolated gusts reaching 35 to 40 mph on Saturday and Sunday. Anyone who already has holiday decorations up should reinforce them, and residents with holiday inflatables should deflate them for the next couple of days.