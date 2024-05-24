Grand Prairie man accused of beating 3-year-old stepson to death

article

A young stepfather is facing charges after he allegedly beat his 3-year-old stepson to death.

Grand Prairie Police say the 3-year-old was taken to Arlington Memorial Hospital on the morning of May 11.

Due to the serious nature of the boy's injuries, they were flown by air ambulance to Cook Childrens in Fort Worth.

The child was pronounced dead on Wednesday, May 15.

Investigators say the child was physically assaulted at a Grand Prairie residence off Highway 360.

21-year-old Solnifasint Nelson, the boy's stepfather, was arrested on May 11 and charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

Grand Prairie says Nelson's charges may be upgraded depending on further investigation.