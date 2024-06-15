Trailer filled with props stolen from Rockwall County dance studio

article

The Rockwall County Sheriff's Office is looking for video and information to help track down a trailer stolen from a local dance studio.

The trailer contained all the props the dance students need for an upcoming competition.

The owner of the Dance & Arts Connection Studio told us some of the routines can't be performed without those props.

Last Sunday, the trailer was parked behind the studio building after the end-of-year recital.

The studio was taking this week off to rest up for a competition in Arkansas and then nationals.

On Friday, when a student came in for extra practice on a solo routine, they noticed the trailer was gone.

Surveillance video shows what appears to be a black truck going behind the studio on Wednesday night.

Then a camera from the neighboring business, the Cool Casa, caught what appears to be the same black pickup truck leaving with a trailer on Wednesday night.

The owner of the dance studio says she's heartbroken for her students who have practiced these routines for almost a year.

"It just kind of hit us really hard. Three days away from leaving to go out of town for competition and you're just devastated. You didn’t really steal from me, you stole from my students, you stole from my children that I love so much," said Vicky Staton, owner of Dance & Arts Connection.

Dane & Arts Connection started in 1987 in Mesquite, then moved to Rockwall County, just outside of Royse City.

The owner says in the 15 years she's been at this location she's never had an incident like this.

The Rockwall County Sheriff's Office says they only have a partial plate for the truck, and they're looking for more surveillance video.

If you have a business in the area and your security footage caught something, you're asked to contact the sheriff's office.