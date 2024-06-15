Arlington driver killed in crash while trying to flee scene of different accident, police say

article

Arlington police say a driver trying to get away from the scene of a crash was killed after getting into another accident.

Officers were called to Division Street, near Davis Drive, shortly before 7 p.m. on Friday for a crash involving a Chevy Cruze and a Ford bus.

Witnesses told police that the Cruze was traveling west at high speeds and ran a red light at Davis when it began swerving and crossed into the eastbound lanes and hit the bus.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from his car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and was unable to be identified.

Investigators say a few minutes before that crash, the Cruze rear-ended a truck at the intersection of Division and Cooper.

The drivers pulled over and exchanged information, and the female driver of the truck believed the Cruze driver was drunk.

When she told him she was going to call the police, the man jumped into his car and drove off.

He crashed into the bus shortly after.

Police say alcohol was found inside the Cruze.

Division Street was closed in both directions on Friday night while police investigated the crashes.

The driver of the bus was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Arlington police say the crash is under investigation.