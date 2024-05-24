Fight over woman led to Fort Worth drive-by shooting that injured 6, affidavit says

Arguments over a woman allegedly prompted the Fort Worth drive-by shooting that injured six people, including several children, earlier this month.

On Thursday, Fort Worth police announced the arrest of five suspected connected to the shooting at the Miramar Apartments on Las Vegas Trail. The six victims ranged in age from 3 years old to 19 years old.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, investigators used security video of the shooting to identify a red Kia Soul pulling up to the apartment complex before opening fire.

Cameras also captured the vehicle’s license plate, which led detectives to 18-year-old Hayden Bates-Vellmure.

During questioning, Bates-Vellmure told detectives he was the one driving the Kia at the time of the shooting, the affidavit states.

Bates-Vellmure admitted he’d slept with a woman and her child’s father found out about it. The other man then threaten to hurt Bates-Vellmure.

The police document states Bates-Vellmure gathered four friends, including two who had guns, to drive by the other man’s apartment.

"Hayden went with four other males in the red Kia Soul and saw the male outside with a large group of people. Hayden passed by once, then came around again and ‘let off fire,’" the affidavit states.

Detectives used witness testimony and cellphone evidence to identify and arrest the four other suspects.

They include 17-year-old Jamal Piper, 20-year-old Jordan Jackson, 18-year-old Allan Gilbert, and 19-year-old Patrick Biscoe.

All five men are now charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and one count of deadly conduct for discharging a firearm at a habitation.

"They were all parties to the offense and did conspire to engage in the action that resulted in five children and one adult being injured," the arrest warrant affidavit states.

Fort Worth police believe all suspects in the case are now under arrest.