Grand jury declines to indict Fort Worth police officer accused of family violence

article

A Tarrant County grand jury declined to indict a Fort Worth police officer accused of family violence.

16-year police veteran Nickolas Honea was arrested in August in the Fort Worth suburb of Azle.

"The grand jury absolutely did the right thing," said Fort Worth defense attorney Robert Huseman, of the law firm Varghese Summersett. "We are grateful that they considered all of the facts and circumstances - including facts not made public - and correctly applied the law."

Honea was placed on restricted duty during the criminal investigation.

"This allegation disrupted this officer’s life and livelihood and damaged his reputation. He’s looking forward to closing this chapter and moving forward," said Huseman.



