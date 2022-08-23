Fort Worth officer arrested for alleged family violence

article

A 16-year veteran of the Fort Worth Police Department is facing a family violence charge.

Nickolas Honea turned himself in to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Department on Monday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police said he was accused of violence against a family member in the Fort Worth suburb of Azle last year.

"The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off-duty and does not tolerate criminal misconduct or unethical behavior; therefore, a thorough investigation into the circumstances of these allegations is being conducted," FWPD said in a statement.

Honea will remain on restricted duty while the criminal investigation continues.