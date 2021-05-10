Granbury mayor resigns due to DWI investigation
GRANBURY, Texas - The mayor of Granbury resigned Monday under investigation for his third DWI.
Mayor Nin Hulett was arrested two weeks ago during a traffic stop.
The drunken driving charge was upgraded to a felony based on Hulett's previous convictions from 1999 and 2007.
The Granbury City Council held a special meeting Monday to accept Hulett's resignation and some of his colleagues were emotional.
"This is not a position you took lightly. And you definitely care about the community and it shows. And I appreciate that about you," said Trish Reiner.
Hulett was elected mayor in 2013 and served on city council before that.
A special election for the mayor's seat will be held June 29.
