Mayor of Granbury to resign following DWI arrest

Granbury's mayor has submitted his resignation letter after his latest DWI arrest.

Nin Hulett was arrested last month, before bonding out.

The city recently announced the charge was upgraded to a 3rd degree felony because Hulett has two past DWI convictions.

The city council will meet Monday to consider accepting the resignation and ordering a special election to fill the vacancy.

In his resignation letter, Hulett said he was thankful for the opportunity to serve as mayor, and said the city has a "special place" in his heart.