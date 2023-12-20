Candy that sickened students did not contain drugs, Granbury police say

Granbury police say that no drugs were detected in the candy that sent multiple middle school students to the hospital earlier this month.

The city said 8 students got sick and 4 had to be treated at the hospital after eating candy from the same bag on December 12.

Blood tests showed that the students did not have any drugs in their system.

The candy was taken to the DEA lab in Dallas and tested. Tests of the candy showed negative results for any type of drug.

All students are okay.

Police say they do not know what caused the reported issues with the students.