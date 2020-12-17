Abbott: Texas has distributed 224,000 doses of vaccine so far

Texas Governor Greg Abbott provided an update on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Texas this morning at the UPS Distribution Center in Austin. So far, the state has distributed 224,000 doses of the vaccine.

Governor Abbott was joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd and Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD during the press conference.

Governor Abbott began the press conference by talking about the dotors and nurses he has met who are receiving the vaccine. "It was moving and heartwarming to see doctors and nurses literally break out in tears...."

Abbott then went on to say they're beginning the process to get vaccines to nursing homes, seniors, and those with comorbidities. "Each week the state gets a certain allocation of vaccines and UPS will then make the deliveries to hospitals where additional distributions can be made," Governor Abbott said.

By the end of the month, Abbott says vaccines will be delivered to hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, long-term healthcare facilities, and other sites for the most vulnerable populations.

Abbott was asked if Texas teachers would be included in the frontline workers group, his answer was "I urge and hope teachers will be near the front of the line."

