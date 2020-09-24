Gov. Abbott's legislative proposal would criminalize rioting activities in Texas

article

Gov. Greg Abbott was in Dallas Thursday to announce legislative proposals related to public safety.

Abbott’s proposals introduced just a month before an election would criminalize rioting activities in the state.

“The constitution guarantees the right to assemble peaceably. Peaceably is the word that’s used in the constitution. The constitution does not provide the right to riot, to rob, to loot, to set fires or to physically harm anyone or anything,” he said.

If the plan makes its way through the legislative process, anyone who causes injury or destroys property during a riot could face felony charges that lead to jail time.

Striking a law enforcement officer during a riot including with things like bricks or bottles could lead to a mandatory minimum jail sentence of at least six months.

Abbott’s proposals would also punish people who use lasers to target officers, use fireworks during protests or who block hospital entrances or exits.

Advertisement

A sixth proposal would make it a felony for someone to help fund or organization a riot. The attorney general would be given the power to pursue civil penalties against those people.

“Criminal charged with these offenses must remain in jail at least until their first court appearance,” Abbott said. “This will prevent the mockery of the revolving door arrests that we saw in Dallas during the riots that occurred earlier this year.”

RELATED: Protesters detained on Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge will not face charges

The comment was in reference to the more than 600 people who were detained on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge during a protest in June. However, they were released without ever being arrested and did not face charges.

The news conference comes about a month after the governor traveled to Fort Worth where he introduced the idea of freezing the property tax revenue of any city that defunds its police department.

He’s also urged Texans and candidates for public office to sign a “Back the Blue” pledge. That pledge has more than 90,000 signatures, he said.

READ MORE:

Gov. Abbott's legislative proposal would punish cities for defunding police departments

Texas Dems call Abbott's proposals on defunding police a "fear campaign"

Gov. Abbott asks Texans to petition against "defunding" police departments

Dallas City Council votes to cut police department's overtime budget