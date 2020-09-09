Gov. Abbott asks Texans to petition against defunding police departments

article

Governor Greg Abbott wants Texans and candidates running for office to sign a pledge that they back police and won't push to defund police departments.

The governor plans to sign it publicly, alongside other state leaders, Thursday afternoon during a news conference. He says anyone who agrees can sign as well by accessing the petition on the governor's website.

The governor has been hitting this issue hard in recent weeks and has threatened a state takeover of the Austin Police Department.

Last month, Austin's City Council decreased the department's budget by about one-third.

Dallas City Council is looking to cut the overtime budget for the Dallas Police Department.