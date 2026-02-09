Fort Worth Buddhist monks arrive in Virginia after walking 2,000 miles for peace

The Brief A group of North Texas Buddhist monks is set to conclude a more than 2,000-mile "Walk for Peace" in Washington, D.C., next week. They began their journey in Fort Worth in October, aiming to inspire hope and encourage people to "slow down" amidst global suffering. While the physical walk ends in the capital, the monks hope the message of peace continues to influence the millions who followed their journey online.



Buddhist monks from North Texas are finishing up their 2,000-mile Walk for Peace.

Walk for Peace

What we know:

The monks began their march in Fort Worth back in October. They’ll complete it next week in Washington, D.C.

Their mission has been simple. They’ve walked more than 2,000 miles all in the name of peace.

They’re hoping to help people.

Big picture view:

As simple as the mission is, it has moved millions of people.

People have followed the monks’ journey online. Some have even joined them on city streets, desperate to witness and be a part of something so pure.

What they're saying:

The monks said they’ve seen so much suffering that they thought a walk might encourage people to slow down and prompt peace.

"I felt like this is where I needed to be. I felt like this is what the world needed," said Venerable Bhante Pannakara. "I believe we’ve brought a lot of joy and hope to the people."

They were taken aback by the impact of their journey.

"I have encountered many people who came to me and said you saved my life during this walk. And that shocked me because we simply just walked," Pannakara said.