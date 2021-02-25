Expand / Collapse search

Nobel Prize-winning economist weighs in on failure of Texas power grid

Paul Krugman won a Nobel Prize in economics and is a regular commentator in the New York Times. He's hosting a virtual event Thursday night to discuss his new book -- Arguing with Zombies. He thinks the deregulation of the Texas power grid may be one of those zombie ideas.

A Nobel Prize-winning economist who has become known for his hard-hitting arguments is taking on the Texas power grid debacle.

Paul Krugman’s collection of many of his New York Times columns is titled "Arguing with Zombies."

He said the collapse of the Texas power grid didn’t just reveal a few shortcomings but showed the entire philosophy behind the state’s energy policy is wrong.

"The whole premise behind Texas deregulation was don’t worry producers will take precautions because they know that if they can keep their plant operating when everyone else shuts down they can make a big profit. They’ll be the supplier of last resort. Turns out, when that happens, everyone screams bloody murder," Krugman said.

He will share more of his thoughts Thursday night at 6 p.m. during a virtual event with the World Affairs Council of Dallas/Fort Worth.

LINK: www.dfwworld.org/events?cgid=1&ceid=261683&cerid=0&cdt=2%2f25%2f2021