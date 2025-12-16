Demand for short-term rentals during the World Cup soars in North Texas

The Brief Short-term rental demand is skyrocketing in North Texas following the 2026 World Cup Final Draw, with bookings in Dallas and Fort Worth up as much as 500% to 700% year-over-year. A legal battle over a Dallas city ban on short-term rentals remains unresolved, meaning current hosts can continue to operate while the Texas Supreme Court reviews the case. Neighborhood advocates are worried that police may be too overwhelmed to manage potential party-related disturbances during the tournament.



The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw has triggered the first major wave of fans booking rentals through Airbnb and Vrbo for the tournament in North Texas.

And while some people are celebrating the economic boom, others are concerned about what it will mean for their neighborhoods.

World Cup Short-Term Rentals

By the numbers:

According to the AirDNA data analytics platform, demand for short-term rentals in Dallas in June is up about 300% to 500% compared to last year. Fort Worth is seeing about 500% to 700% more bookings.

The Jordan versus Argentina match on June 27 is driving the highest prices. Argentina is the reigning world champs, led by Lionel Messi and Jordan is a first-time World Cup participant.

Related article

Dallas Short-Term Rental Ban

The backstory:

The heated battle to ban short-term rentals in Dallas’ single-family neighborhoods is still tied up in court.

While Dallas enacted an ordinance to ban most of the rentals in 2023, a trial court placed a temporary injunction on the city, preventing it from being enforced.

What they're saying:

"It’s unlikely that the Texas Supreme Court is going to intervene in this case in a way that significantly changes where we sit right now legally," said David Coale, an attorney representing the Dallas Short Term Rental Alliance. "They’re blocked as violating the state constitution. That’s likely to stay in place for at least a few and maybe several more months while this review process plays out in the state Supreme Court."

Related article

The other side:

David Schwarte, co-founder of the Texas Neighborhood Coalition, said cities like Arlington, which already have a ban on short-term rentals in neighborhoods, need to hold firm.

"I’m not very far from AT&T Stadium. And from my personal perspective, what I would say is I certainly don’t want people spilling out into the streets at all hours of the night having World Cup parties," he said.

Schwarte believes there are plenty of hotels and short-term rentals in commercial or mixed-use areas of the city to accommodate World Cup visitors.

He recommends anyone with out-of-control parties at a home in their neighborhood document the issues and report them to the police and code enforcement.

"The problem is likely the police and code enforcement will have their hands full. So, do what you can. But if things get out of control during the World Cup, just be prepared to call the police and be insistent that they come out and help you," he said.