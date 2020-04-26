Gov. Abbott expected to release more details Monday about reopening Texas businesses

article

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is expected to release more details Monday about reopening Texas businesses following COVID-19 restrictions.

He suggested last week that reopening hair salons and shopping inside stores could be soon.

And as many wait to see what the governor will do, one Dallas business owner said he hopes people can eat inside restaurants soon.

Jack Perkins owns Maple and Motor in Dallas.

Perkins said that since the stay-at-home order, they have only made 30 percent of revenue.

He and his business partner have gone without pay so that all 18 employees can still get a check.

He said their landlord has also delayed rent payment.

Advertisement

Right now, Dallas County health leaders are saying it's too early to say the spread of the virus has declined.

On Sunday, Dallas County had its 82nd COVID-19 death.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

Perkins believes the spread of the virus is low and things should open back.

“If we make a data driven decision on what we do to reopen, I think we will be fine,” Perkins said. “I just think that we need to open back up. People who want to quarantine and stay home, away from the possibility of the virus, they should do that.”

On Saturday, Dr. Phil Huang, head of Dallas County Health and Human Services said the numbers this week are encouraging, but said he is not comfortable saying we have hit our peak.

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases