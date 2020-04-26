Dallas County reports 105 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

article

Dallas County health officials reported 105 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, and another death.

This brings the county’s total number of cases to 3,014 and 82 deaths.

The new death was a Dallas man in his 50s who was found dead in his home.

County officials report that most of the COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization have been over the age of 60 or have had at least one high-risk chronic health condition.

Diabetes has been an underlying health condition in about a third of all hospitalized patients with the coronavirus.

Of the 82 deaths reported in Dallas County, about 40 percent have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Tarrant County Public Health reported 111 new cases on Sunday, and one new death.

Tarrant County now has 1,947 COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths.

