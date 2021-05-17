Gov. Abbott ends extra $300 in federal unemployment payments for Texans

Gov. Abbott announced Monday that Texas will reject any more federal funding of unemployment benefits related to the pandemic.

Abbott’s decision means unemployed Texans will no longer get the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program starting June 26.

Abbott said in a statement there are enough open jobs for everyone currently on unemployment.

"The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state," Abbott said.

He also said Texas’ unemployment system has a high level of fraudulent claims.

Texas is one of numerous states with Republican governors that has opted in recent weeks to halt the additional federal unemployment payments before the program ends at the conclusion of the summer.

