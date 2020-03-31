Gov. Abbott closes Texas schools until May 4, issues list of essential services

article

Gov. Greg Abbott said on Tuesday all Texas schools will remain closed until May 4 and released a list of essential services allowed to operate, but declined to issue a statewide shelter-in-place order.

Abbott said his executive order means social distancing measures will remain in effect through April 30, in conjunction with the federal government’s guidelines.

“Shelter-in-place is not a good term to use for any of these strategies that have been articulated by anybody. Similarly, this is not a stay-at-home strategy. A stay-at-home strategy would mean that you have to stay at home. You cannot leave under any circumstances. That obviously is not what we have articulated here,” Abbott said.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

The essential services are: Healthcare / public health; law enforcement, public safety, and other first responders; food and agriculture; energy; water and wastewater; transportation and logistics; public works and infrastructure support services; communications and information technology; other community- or government-based operations and essential functions; critical manufacturing; hazardous materials; financial services; chemical; defense industrial base; commercial facilities; residential/shelter facilities and services; hygiene products and services.

Religious services conducted in churches, congregations, and houses of worship are also included and deemed essential but must obey social distancing and capacity guidlines.

More to come on this developing story.

Advertisement

RELATED LINKS:

Texas Workforce Commission working to improve system as unemployment claims spike

Track Texas coronavirus cases by county with this interactive map