Gov. Abbott calls for 10-year prison sentences for Texans who help migrants cross border illegally

Governor Greg Abbott wants harsher penalties placed against Texans who help bring migrants across the border.

The governor spoke to FOX 4 during a stop in Arlington to speak to the city Chamber of Commerce.

Gov. Abbott says lawmakers are pushing to spend nearly $5 billion on border security.

Abbott told FOX 4 law enforcement is seeing a growing issue of Texans helping cartels bring migrants into the state illegally.

"We’ve been shocked to see the number of Texans, Texas residents and citizens helping the cartels by driving vehicles, transporting illegal immigrants, that’s against the law. I want to make it so punishing, I want 10 years behind bars for anybody who does that to stop this practice of Texans helping illegal immigration in Texas," Gov. Abbott said.

The border was one of many topics we discussed with the governor.

