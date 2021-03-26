Gov. Abbott asks feds to keep FEMA COVID-19 vaccine sites open in Texas

article

Gov. Greg Abbott has asked the federal government to extend its vaccination program in Texas.

FEMA has been operating sites in Arlington, Fair Park in Dallas and in Houston.

As things currently stand, the so-called mega sites are finishing up second doses and expected to end at the start of next month.

Similar efforts in Harris County have been made to extend the program until at least May.

Abbott said so far 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the state at various sites.

30 percent of eligible Texans have received at least one dose and about 3.4 million Texans have been fully vaccinated.

