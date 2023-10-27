DeSoto school aide charged with hitting special needs student

article

A special education aide at DeSoto High School has been arrested after police said video shows hitting a special needs student.

Gloria Diane Lowe turned herself into police Friday morning. She has been charged with injury to a disabled individual and is being held on $15,000 bond.

Police said they began investigating on Monday after getting the report and video.

A warrant was then issued for Lowe on Wednesday.

No further details were released by police about their investigation.

DeSoto ISD released a statement that said, in part: "DeSoto ISD reiterates that it does not tolerate misconduct, particularly such actions that adversely impact student safety and welfare. The district takes all matters related to the individual and collective safety and security of its school community seriously and notes that this inexcusable act does not reflect the care and compassion of the DeSoto ISD educator workforce."