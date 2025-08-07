Glen Powell surprises UT Football player with full-ride scholarship

article

The Brief Actor and Texas alum Glen Powell surprised University of Texas football player Marshall Landwehr with a full-ride scholarship. Marshall Landwehr, a fifth-year senior linebacker and former Highland Park High School standout, received the news in a video message during a team meeting. The announcement recognized Landwehr's dedication and hard work, celebrating his journey from walk-on to scholarship player.



Glen Powell, the Texas-born actor and University of Texas alum, surprised a UT football player with a full-ride scholarship during a team meeting.

What we know:

In a video shown on the big screen, Powell appeared before the team to announce the news. He told Marshall Landwher, a fifth-year senior linebacker, that he was being awarded a scholarship.

"What's up Longhorns! It's Glen Powell, fellow Texas alum," Powell said in the video. "I have a newfound respect for what it takes to join a football team. It takes grit, it takes grind, most important it takes heart. Marshall, your hard work has not gone unnoticed. That's why Texas is giving you a scholarship."

Landwher has appeared in 15 games since joining the team in 2021. He previously attended Highland Park High School, where he earned an all-state honorable mention on defense.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Glen Powell’s Texas Roots

Powell, who grew up in Austin, attended the University of Texas.

He is currently starring in a new football film produced by Eli Manning. Eli Manning's nephew, Arch Manning, is the Longhorns' current quarterback.

University of Texas First Pre-Season Game

The No. 1-ranked Longhorns will open the 2025 season against the No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. The game will air on FOX 4.