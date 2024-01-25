Denton County YouTuber wanted in Colorado after posting video of 150 mph motorcycle ride

Colorado authorities have issued a warrant for a Denton County man after he posted a video of a dangerous, high-speed drive.

Colorado State Police say 32-year-old Rendon Dietzmann, of Justin, is wanted for menacing, engaging in a speed contest, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, speeding 40 mph over the limit, engaging in an exhibition of speed and driving without license plates attached.

Dietzmann posts YouTube videos under the name Gixxer Brah. They often show him traveling at high speeds, weaving through traffic.

Colorado State Patrol shared a clip of a now-deleted video from September showing Dietzmann traveling over 150 miles per hour.

In the video, the 32-year-old makes the drive from Colorado Springs to Denver in 20 minutes. Google Maps estimates the drive would take about an hour.

"Illegal and reckless driving behavior will not be tolerated in Colorado," spokesperson Sgt. Troy Kessler said in a statement. "We care too much for those traveling on our roadways to ignore the blatant disregard for the safety of others."

The 32-year-old was identified as a part of a Colorado State Patrol investigation with Dallas Police and the El Paso County District Attorney's Office in Colorado.